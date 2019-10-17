Court Bars Senators From Discussing Governor Samboja’s Impeachment

The High Court in Nairobi has barred the Senate from discussing the impeachment of Taita Taveta Governor, Granton Samboja, pending the hearing of a case filed by the governor challenging his ouster.

On October 9, 30 Taita Taveta Members of County Assembly (MCAs) through a sitting unanimously voted in favour of a motion introduced by the assembly’s Deputy Majority Leader Harris Keke to impeach Governor Samboja.

A committee was formed on Tuesday by the Senate to investigate the circumstances that led to the governor’s impeachment

The members held the committee’s first meeting on Wednesday.

Justice James Makau has thus issued orders, “stopping the senate and its agents from deliberating, discussing or continuing with the impeachment of Samboja pending the hearing and determination of the case set for October 28, 2019.”

The MCAs planned the impeachment against Governor Samboja on the basis of gross misconduct, misappropriation of funds and failure to assent to the 2019/2020 budget.

The governor had declined to approve the budget after the MCAs slashed the executive’s allocations and instead directed the money – Sh833 million – to the ward development fund.

The MCAs cited that the failure to assent to the budget had led to under-development in the County.

The order comes a week after the High Court temporary suspended the impeachment of the Governor.

In a conservatory order issued by Justice Makau, the county assembly speaker was barred from submitting to the Senate the resolution recommending the impeachment of the governor.

