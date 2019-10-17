Ben Pol’s Wife Anerlisa Muigai Regrets Wasting Time With Ex Lovers

Nero Company chief executive Anerlisa Muigai has had her fair share of relationships, all of which have played out in the public eye.

The Keroche Breweries heiress was in the past rumoured to have dated actor and TV host Ian Mugoya, then swiftly moved on to a fellow only identified as SK.

Why she parted ways with the two, remains unknown.

She then moved on to a Don. This was a full blown relationship that only lasted 6 months. The man was apparently married with child, claims Anerlisa denied.

In a past interview, Don revealed that he has since patched things up with the wife.

“I really shouldn’t comment about this since we have already parted ways. People are trying to drag my name into the murky waters. It is true I had a family, my daughter and my business. However, I’d wish that we all give each other the respect we deserve. I respect her and I hope she corresponds,” he said.

On her part, Anerlisa noted that they pumped the breaks on the relationship because, he (Don) was unconformable with the exposure that comes with dating her.

“He said he’s feeling me but he doesn’t want the spotlight… he loves his quiet life and I was like ‘your wish is my command baby’,” she said.

After Don, she apparently dated a lesbian, Natasha Jewel Johnson. The two were spotted together in public on various occasions.

They also sent each other cryptic messages on social media. But Natasha would later confirm that she was happily married to an unknown woman.

After Natasha, came Tanzanian singer Ben Pol. Theirs was a “love at first sight” type of love story which led to marriage.

Pol popped the question in April, and are allegedly already married.

View this post on Instagram ❤ A post shared by Anerlisa Muigai (@anerlisa) on Sep 27, 2019 at 11:31pm PDT

“Ni kweli nilifunga ndoa lakini sikutaka kuitangaza kwa sababu lilikuwa ni jambo la kifamilia zaidi. Watu wana namna tofauti za kuoneshana mapenzi, kwangu mimi muziki ndicho kitu ninachopenda kukizungumzia hadharani, lakini mambo binafsi ningependa yaendelee kuwa ya binafsi,” he said.

A happily married Anerlisa, never shy to shower the crooner with love and praises, in a recent post said, he is the “best person ever” and wishes she had not wasted time with ex lovers.

“Ben Is the best person ever All the time I wish I had met him long time and I wouldn’t have wasted time with the past “humans”.”

