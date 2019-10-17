Aga Khan, AAR Health Centres Along Thika Road Among 811 Centres Set To Be Closed

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has ordered the closure of 811 medical centres across the country for failing to meet minimum standards for licensure.

Aga Khan University Hospital, AAR Mountain Mall both situated along Thika Road, and Shalom Medical Centre all in Nairobi County are some of the notable medical centres on the list.

In a circular dated October 8 and directed to all County Executive Committee Members of Health, the ministry noted that the move followed inspection of facilities from February 2019 to August 2019.

The inspection was based on the services offered, the health infrastructure and the health personnel minimum standards. It was conducted by the ministry of health and Regulatory Bodies under the Coordination of the Kenya Health Professionals Oversight Authority (KHPOA).

“The attached list of facilities did not meet the minimum standards for licensure and were therefore ordered to be closed until such a time that they comply with the minimum standards and apply to the relevant regulatory bodies for re-inspection, ” the document signed by Dr J Wekesa Masasabi, Acting Director-General for Health, reads in part.

Aga Khan University Hospital, dialysis and medical centre located at Jewel Complex Building, was launched early April this year and had only served locals for about six months.

The hospital Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Bolouki, said it was the first outpatient centre that offers renal dialysis.

In March this year, Shalom Hospital in Machakos County was shut down after the death of a 7-month-old baby after an injection was administered to him.

The baby, who had been taken to the hospital with a minor burn on the left hand, is said to have been injected with a dose of morphine drug.

In May, the hospital was reopened after the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) carried an investigation of the facility.

KMPDB chief executive Daniel Yumbya and chairperson Dr Eva Njenga said they were satisfied with the changes made by the hospital management.

