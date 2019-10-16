Uhuru Asks Men To Seduce Women Respectfully, Denies BBI Will Create Post For Him

President Uhuru Kenyatta has indirectly hit at the drama that unfolded at the Nairobi County Assembly detailing Elachi, the County Speaker, and has advised men to be respectful while seducing women.

While commissioning the Nairobi expressway on Wednesday near Cabanas on Mombasa Road, the president said that women should be respected rather than men using force to have their way through.

“Wazee waheshimu akina mama.. sio kuenda na kukosea mwanamke heshima…wewe enda umtongoze pole pole.. ukibahatika sawa..ukikosa tafuta mwingine,” he said.

This loosely translates to: “Men respect women, don’t go disrespecting them. Go and seduce them slowly, if you succeed, well and good, if not look for another one.”



This comes a few days after the fracas that ensued at city hall when the County Speaker made a come back after the dramatic ousting.

Elachi was reinstated by the court, a move that did not go well with some of the MCAs, led by the Majority leader Abdi Guyo.

Apparently, Elachi narrated that Guyo was frustrating her efforts to get back into her office, through hiring of goons to intimidate her and create chaos.

In another account of events, the president has rubbished the claims by critics peddling lies that the aim of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is to create a position for him after his second term is complete.

Uhuru said that he was not interested in any position as he was tired, adding that the only aim of the BBI is to ensure no Kenyan sheds blood because of politics during elections.

“Mimi sitaki kazi mimi nimechoka. BBI ni kuhakikisha ya kuwa hakuna mKenya atamwaga damu katika nchi yetu,” he said.

This translates to: “I don’t want any work, I am tired. BBI will ensure that Kenyans do not spill blood.”

He sent a message to the people propagating tribalism , urging Kenyans to love one another and their country as it was the only way development will be steered and the country able to move forward as one.

The BBI was formed in the aftermath of the 2017 General Elections which were chaotic, with a handshake extended to ODM leader Raila Odinga.

DP Ruto has been on the forefront castigating the BBI, saying it is founded to frustrate his 2022 ambitions of becoming president.

In one gathering, Ruto compared it to the Punguza Mizigo by Aukot, stating that it would head nowhere, rather will be resisted just like the Aukot bill.

