Sofapaka Renews Sh35 Million Contract With Shirt Sponsor

Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka have renewed their partnership deal with betting firm Betika.

The one-year-deal worth Kshs35 million was inked on Wednesday.

The move is good news at a time most KPL teams are struggling financially since the departure of the league’s title sponsor, SportPesa.

“Sponsors are an important aspect for our game and you know the difficulties we’ve faced. I want to thank Betika for sticking around, not only in football but in promoting talents across the country,” Sofapaka boss, Elly Kalwekwa, said.

He added: “Betika and Sofapaka is one family. They’ve helped us a lot in these tough times for our football.”

