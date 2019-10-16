Governor Nyong’o Moves Embattled Finance CEC Nerry Achar To Energy Docket

Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o on Wednesday reshuffled his cabinet and moved embattled Finance CEC Nerry Achar.

In a statement, the county chief moved Achar to the Energy and Industrialization docket. In his place, he recommended George Omondi Okong’o.

“In addition, I have nominated and forwarded the name of George Omondi Okong’o to the assembly for vetting for the position of CECM in charge of Finance and Economic Planning,” he said.

Achar was impeached in August over alleged financial impropriety. In September however, a Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled that the executive should remain in office until the matter is decided in February 2020.

Members of the county assembly also accused Achar of refusing to implement Kisumu County Finance Act, 2018/19 by not collecting revenue.

In his changes, Nyong’o also appointed Dickson Obungu as the acting CECM in charge of Roads, Transport and Public Works docket, Gilchrist Okuom will take over as the Co-operatives and Marketing CEC, and Dr John Obiero Ogone will be in charge of the Finance and Economic Planning.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 179 (b) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and Section 30 (d) of the County Government Act and in order to improve service delivery I have today made the following reorganization of the County Executive Committee,” the statement read in part.

Further, the county boss ordered that the changes take effect from Wednesday, October 16.

