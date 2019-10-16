in ENTERTAINMENT

NRG Radio Roasted For Attaching Condition To Gifting Eliud Kipchoge Car

NRG Radio has been roasted on micro-blogging site, Twitter for vowing to gift marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge with car on condition that they gain 1 million followers on Instagram.

In a tweet posted earlier on in the day, the Kevin Mulei owned radio stated that a BMW i8 will be delivered to the marathon record holder should they gain the followers by 9 am, Thursday morning.

The car, which is apparently used already will be delivered to Kipchoge by comedian Eric Omondi.

“And the #NRGi8Challenge is ON.. If we manage to get to 1 Million followers on Instagram by tomorrow morning at 9 am, this BEAUTIFUL baby, the BMW i8 will be delivered to Eliud Kipchoge by Eric Omondi. Let’s do this,” the tweet read.

But according to tweeps, the athlete who over the weekend ran a 42km race in 1:59:40 becoming the first human being to run a marathon in under two hours, deserves so much more.

Others reckoned that the attached condition was just another clout chasing stunt on their part.

Here are some of the comments:

Kipchoge who beat the Ineos Challenge in Vienna returned home on Wednesday morning at around 6.18 am aboard a Kenya Airways flight from Amsterdam.

“Honoured to fly our CHAMPION Eliud Kipchoge home from Amsterdam. The Pride is so proud of you!” KQ tweeted.

