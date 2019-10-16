NRG Radio Roasted For Attaching Condition To Gifting Eliud Kipchoge Car

NRG Radio has been roasted on micro-blogging site, Twitter for vowing to gift marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge with car on condition that they gain 1 million followers on Instagram.

In a tweet posted earlier on in the day, the Kevin Mulei owned radio stated that a BMW i8 will be delivered to the marathon record holder should they gain the followers by 9 am, Thursday morning.

The car, which is apparently used already will be delivered to Kipchoge by comedian Eric Omondi.

“And the #NRGi8Challenge is ON.. If we manage to get to 1 Million followers on Instagram by tomorrow morning at 9 am, this BEAUTIFUL baby, the BMW i8 will be delivered to Eliud Kipchoge by Eric Omondi. Let’s do this,” the tweet read.

And the #NRGi8Challenge is ON.. If we manage to get to 1 Million followers on Instagram by tomorrow morning at 9 am, this BEAUTIFUL baby, the BMW i8 will be delivered to @EliudKipchoge by @ericomondi_. Let's do this 💪🏽💪🏽. #KipchogeRadio pic.twitter.com/6paLkG2d9R — Kipchoge Radio (@NRGRadioKenya) October 16, 2019

But according to tweeps, the athlete who over the weekend ran a 42km race in 1:59:40 becoming the first human being to run a marathon in under two hours, deserves so much more.

Others reckoned that the attached condition was just another clout chasing stunt on their part.

Here are some of the comments:

Well, this is a new low! — Ms.Keter💙 (@jooyKeTer) October 16, 2019

It’s your content that will make you get 1 million followers!! .. otherwise hii ni upus mbatuambia, kama nikumpea mpeeni gari na muache kusaka Clout — Clichy Skillz 🇰🇪 (@Clichy_Skillz) October 16, 2019

So hizi ndio gani tena, kama mnapea gari si you just give him, this is like saying all that he did means nothing to you guys — Allen (@allenben_) October 16, 2019

Hii gari shaqtheyungin na xtiandela wamepiga nayo ma lap ndio mnataka Kupea our hero 😩😩😩 respect yourselves and @EliudKipchoge https://t.co/84GU23QX7o — seth gor (@seth_gor) October 16, 2019

Kipchoge who beat the Ineos Challenge in Vienna returned home on Wednesday morning at around 6.18 am aboard a Kenya Airways flight from Amsterdam.

“Honoured to fly our CHAMPION Eliud Kipchoge home from Amsterdam. The Pride is so proud of you!” KQ tweeted.

Honoured to fly our CHAMPION @eliudkipchoge home from Amsterdam. The Pride is so proud of you! #ChampionOnBoard #NoHumanIsLimited pic.twitter.com/Ln5xMlO7qB — Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) October 16, 2019

