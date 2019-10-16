No More Expiring Data, Voice Bundles, Ghanaian Government Orders Telcos

The government of Ghana has ordered all telecommunication companies to stop the expiry of data and voice bundles purchased by consumers.

In a letter dated October 9, 2019, and copied to the CEOs of MTN, Vodafone, Airtel Tigo and Glo too, the state ordered that all unused data and voice bundles purchased by subscribers that has not been used must not expire and must be rolled over with the next recharge.

AirtelTigo is the only network operator offering data bundles that do not expire.

Consumers, with the new directive, will be hoping for MTN and Vodafone Ghana to also stop expiring data and voice bundles.

The minister in charge, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful also asked telcos to stop the deduction of the Communications Service Tax (CST) which shot from 6 to 9 per cent.

The government opines that the telcos passed on on the tax to the subscribers, hence taking advantage of the situation.

The Ministry assured that Mobile Network Operators will be subjected to “strict compliance with exiting Quality of Service (QoS) standards to ensure value for the subscribers’ money in accordance with their licence obligations.”

