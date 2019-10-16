Jubilee Nairobi MCAs Resolve To Support Elachi As Speaker After Meeting With Tuju

Jubilee members of the county assembly on Wednesday met with the party secretary general Raphael Tuju.

This was following wrangles within the assembly involving speaker Beatrice Elachi and the majority leader Abdi Guyo.

Last week, Elachi’s return to City Hall was marred with chaos after a group allied to Guyo clashed with another said to have ties with governor Mike Sonko.

Elachi at the time blamed Tuju for her woes. He apparently was taking too long to meet with the party leadership within the assembly hence the internal wars.

She further noted that should harm befall her, then Guyo shall be held responsible. In a dramatic turn of events, the latter recorded a statement with the DCI and also claimed that his life was in danger.

The party leadership was holed up in a meeting at the party headquarters in Pangani for close to three hours.

It was resolved that Guyo will retain his seat and Waithera Chege will remain the Majority Whip. The MCAs also agreed to expedite Elachi’s return to the assembly.

Addressing the media, Tuju denied receiving a letter from Sonko suggesting the removal from office of Guyo.

In the letter, Sonko accused the majority leader of undermining the county government through intimidation, interference and cajoling of staff. He also mentioned that he (Guyo) made it impossible for him to implement President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.

In his place, Sonko recommended Hamza MCA Mark Ndungu.

“Consequently, am forwarding to you the name of Mark Ndungu as the new majority leader designate. Kindly effect appropriately, said Mr Sonko in the letter dated October 4,” the letter read in part.

Speaking during the launch of the SGR Nairobi Terminus, President Kenyatta touched on the Elachi, Guyo wrangles. He insisted that fights between leaders should be non-existent.

