MP Aisha Jumwa Arrested After Man Shot Dead In Malindi Chaos

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa was on Wednesday morning arrested following a scuffle between her and ODM supporters that led to the death of one person in Ganda, Malindi, Kilifi County.

She was arrested at around 3am alongside four others after police broke the lock at her main gate to gain access to her house. The police had camped outside her compound from Tuesday 10pm after she denied them access.

Reports indicate that the deceased was shot dead following the chaos that was witnessed after Jumwa stormed a meeting of ODM agents at a house belonging to Reuben Katana, the ODM candidate in the upcoming Ganda Ward by-elections.

The person, who was shot dead, is an uncle to Katana.

The meeting was reportedly meant to plan on how ODM agents would handle the by-election slated for Thursday, October 17.

Read: IEBC Summons ODM Chairman John Mbadi Over Attacks On Mariga, Supporters

Earlier, the lawmaker questioned why the agents were holding the meeting at night long after the campaigning period elapsed.

“Campaigns ended on Monday at 6pm as per the law and once I received reports that the ODM candidate was holding an illegal meeting, I decided to go and protest why police were not doing their duty,” Ms Jumwa told a local media.

She denied allegations that she shot Katana’s uncle dead, saying the guns were fired after she had already left.

“I am not armed, I do not possess a gun or shown any interest to apply for a firearm licence. Therefore, the people who organised the illegal meeting should take responsibility for the death,” she said.

Read Also: Jubilee MPs Want Imran Okoth Disqualified From Kibra By-election For ‘Inciting’ Supporters

In the mini-poll, Ms Jumwa, a vocal ally of Deputy President William Ruto, is supporting Abdul Omar, an independent candidate.

The seat fell vacant after nullification of the election of Abdulrahman Omar.

Malindi Sub-county Police Commander Philip Wambugu has confirmed the incident saying investigations into the melee are underway.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu