Marianne Kitany Accompanied By Armed Bodyguard To Court, Claims Life In Danger

Mariane Kitany, former chief of staff at the office of the Deputy president made her appearance in court regarding her divorce case against Senator Mithika Linturi with an armed bodyguard.

The issue was raised by Senator Linturi’s lawyers, who said the presence of the armed bodyguard was making them uncomfortable.

“Your honor, the petitioner is sitting close to an armed man and it makes us feel uncomfortable,” said lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu, one of the lawyers representing Linturi.

However, Kitany through her lawyer Danstan Omari narrated that she needed more security as her life was in danger. Omari added by saying that the court should let his client be protected as it was the only way of ensuring her safety.

“My client has her own security arrangements and we request the court to have her bodyguard allowed to be with her during the proceedings. Let my client be protected,” said Omari.

At the same time, Linturi’s lawyer asked the court to order the bodyguard to surrender his firearm to the court, saying that it would be returned after the proceedings.

The judge Mr Gesora following the request ruled that there was enough security provided at the court to man and take charge, hence no need for the firearm.

The body guard then surrendered the firearm to the courts’s security department.

Among the witnesses present in court was Jackson Micheni, the priest who testified to have presided over the christian wedding of Kitany and her estranged husband in 2000, Tigania Parish.

Senator Linturi’s lawyer Omari posed a question to the priest where he wanted to know if the priest was aware that Linturi was married to another woman before officiating the wedding.

Ideally it was revealed that through an application letter to the University of Nairobi, Senator Linturi had applied indicating he was separated.

The priest denied being aware of all that, adding that he only took over his mandate as the priest.

