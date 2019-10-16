Marathon Legend Eliud Kipchoge Arrives Back Home Aboard KQ Flight [Photos]

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has arrived back into the country aboard Kenya Airways flight three days after writing his name in the history books in the Ineos marathon, Vienna, Austria.

The KQ flight carrying Kipchoge touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 6.18am on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the national carrier announced that it had flown Eliud home from Amsterdam.

”Honored to fly our champion Eliud Kipchoge home from Amsterdam. The Pride is so proud of you, ” KQ wrote.

Kipchoge left the country last week on Monday night aboard a private jet from Eldoret International Airport.

On Saturday, Kipchoge, regarded as the greatest marathoner of all time, became the first person in recorded history to run a 42-kilometre marathon in less than two hours.

The 34-year-old clocked 1:59:40.2 at the INEOS 1:59 challenge that was sponsored by Ineos Group owner and co-founder Jim Ratcliffe.

Kipchoge missed the mark by 26 seconds two years ago in Monza, Italy, during his first attempt to break the two-hour barrier.

The athlete has received congratulatory messages from many leaders in the world including former United States President Barack Obama.

Obama applauded Kipchoge and Kenyan runner Brigid Kosgei, who recently broke a 16-year-old record in Chicago marathon, for their resilience and success in the world of sports.

Kipchoge responded to Obama’s message saying he would like to meet him to discuss on how to make a world a running world.

President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto also applauded Kipchoge for his achievements in the sport.

“Hearty congratulations Eliud. You’ve done it my brother, you’ve made history and made Kenya super proud while at it. Your win today, against all odds, will inspire tens of future generations to dream big and to aspire for greatness. We celebrate you and wish you God’s blessings,” said President Kenyatta.

The DP who was in Vienna wrote, “Your supreme tempo, fatigue-resistance, endurance, compulsion, mental strength, resolve, and tenacity are a manifestation there are no limits when you believe in yourself; undoubtedly the landmark triumph cements Kenya’s position in the globe as an athletics powerhouse.”

In April this year, Kipchoge won his forth London marathon after clocking 2:02:37 to set a new course record and run the second-fastest marathon of all time.

