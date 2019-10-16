KTN TV Host Tony Gachoka Arrested At Diani Airstrip In Kwale

KTN TV host Tonny Gachoka was on Wednesday arrested at Diani Airstrip in Kwale County for causing disturbance after he was barred from boarding a plane to Nairobi with alcoholic drinks.

Police reports indicate that Gachoka, who was set to board a Silverstone Air flight, insisted that he wanted to board the plane with the drinks contrary to the airline’s regulations leading to a confrontation with the attendants.

The Point Blank show host had some of the drinks in his hands and others in the bag that he was carrying.

Msambweni OCPD Nehemiah Bitok confirmed the arrest saying Gachoka got rowdy hurling insults at the airline’s crew and some of the passengers, who tried to calm him down, forcing the authorities to intervene.

Read: KTN’s Tonny Gachoka Marks 50th Birthday In Style, Raila In Attendance [Photos]

He’s being processed for arraignment in court on Thursday morning to answer to charges of causing disturbance.

Some of those who know him say he has a drinking problem.

In 2015, he appeared in one of Jeff Koinange Live interviews at KTN while highly intoxicated and uttered what was termed as defamatory statements against senior Government officials.

The program’s host, Jeff Koinange, barred him from the show’s subsequent interviews following the incident.

“Gachoka produced a lot of shockers of his own and we at KTN feel we had to take a stand because of his mannerism and behaviour and what he was saying. Going forward from now on Tony Gachoka will no longer be a guest on this show,” said Koinange.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu