Drama As Kiambu Residents Stage Protests Outside Governor Waititu’s Nairobi Hotel [Photos]

Residents of Kiambu County on Wednesday staged protests outside Delta Hotel, Nairobi, a property they claimed embattled Governor Ferdinand Waititu bought with proceeds of corruption.

The protestors’ main agenda was to have Governor Waititu resign, as they were armed with placards and banners.

They threw heads of dead pigs inside the hotel as they chanted anti-Waititu slogans.

The messages on their banners read “Operation Waititu must resign” and ‘Operation Waititu Ng’atuka.”

This follows an array of graft charges and court battles that the Governor has been embattled with.

The governor and his wife Susan Wangari were in July charged with graft charges alongside eight others in Ksh588 million tender scam.

The court barred Waititu from accessing his Kiambu County offices until his case is heard and determined.

His woes started thereafter and in another account of events, he admitted to illegally acquiring land worth Ksh100 million belonging to a widow, Ms Cecilia Mbugua.

In the Sh588m graft case, nine members of the Kiambu County Assembly had filed to be enjoined in the case against the governor, throwing him into more deep trouble.

The prosecution had lined up 67 witnesses against Governor Waititu and the wife regarding the graft charges.

Kiambu County has been under siege, as the acting Governor James Nyoro has been taken to court for using the powers he did not have to make changes in the county by transferring County Executives.

