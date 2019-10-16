Singer Avril Speaks On Not Having A Flat Tummy, Says She Is Comfortable In Her Body

Popular singer Judith Nyambura popularly known by the stage name Avril has narrated that she does not care about having a flat tummy.

This follows one year and a few months postpartum as the singer just had her baby, urging people to be comfortable with their bodies.

According to Avril, she was under no pressure to get back in shape adding that she was also not getting involved in stunts for the gram such as sucking in the tummy.

However, she said through her Instagram post that she was working out to clear her head and prepare to achieve more in the coming years.

“One year and a few months postpartum and I don’t have a flat tummy. Honestly, don’t care if I do get one. #SuckInForTheGram?. I work out to clear my head, get my energy up to conquer so much more,” read the Instagram post.

Avril is among the few Kenyan celebrities who have managed to keep their private lives away from the media, by hiding the identity of her son and the father.

Her pregnancy came out as a shock with people speculating over the baby daddy, with mixed reactions.

For instance, she has never displayed the face nor identity of her son, but has on several occasions confessed of enjoying motherhood.

The post has encouraged different women, some of whom shared their struggles of motherhood and getting back to shape.

“I always tell myself I have a flat tummy only that “l” is silent …I always take it as a gift from my little one,” said Tabitha Njenga, one of her fans.

Through the post, Avril has urged people to not conform to social media expectations and live their truth.

