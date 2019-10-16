The Four Aspirants Eyeing Football Kenya Federation Presidency

Four aspirants, including the incumbent Nick Mwendwa, are salivating for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency.

The elections are due end of the year.

Nick will be gunning for a second term of office having been elected for the first in 2016.

Read:

He has expressed desire to continue serving so that he can continue implementing his previous agenda for the game, which was to rebuild Kenyan football.

Nick rode on change slogan to dethrone Sam Nyamweya in the last elections, which he won with a wide margin. He has already received endorsement from almost all the FKF branches to vie again.

Another aspirant for the top seat is experienced football administrator Lordvick Aduda. Aduda is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Gor Mahia, Kenya’s most successful club.

Read Also:

He previously served as the Secretary General of the Kenyan federation.

Also in the race to dethrone Nick is the immediate former Vihiga County governor Moses Akaranga.

Akaranga failed to defend his seat as governor with Prof. Wilberforce Otichilo sending him packing.

Under his watch Vihiga United rose through the ranks to join the Kenyan Premier League.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu