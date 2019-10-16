Andrew Amonde To Lead Shujaa Team In Safari Sevens

The two Kenyan teams to this year’s Tusker Safari Sevens have been announced. The tournament takes place from 18th to 20th October at the RFUEA Ground.

Andrew Amonde captains a Shujaa squad that features Kenya’s all time leading try scorer Collins Injera and the experienced Willy Ambaka as well as the exciting talents of Daniel Taabu and Mickey Wanjala.

The effervescent Jeff Oluoch captains the Morans who have in their ranks the likes of youngsters Jonhstone Olindi, Geoff Okwach and Monate Akwei.

Shujaa are in Pool C with Blue Bulls, Russia Academy and Zambia while Morans are in Pool A with South Africa, Uganda and Burundi.

Shujaa

Andrew Amonde (c), Bush Mwale , Willy Ambaka, Brian Wandera, Charles Omondi, Collins Injera, Mickey Wanjala, Daniel Taabu,Oscar Denis, Nelson Oyoo, Mike Okello, Jacob Ojee

Morans

Jeff Oluoch (c), Vincent Onyala, Alvin Otieno, Timothy Mmasi, Dan Sikuta, Monate Akwei, Herman Humwa, Ian Mabwa, Davis Nyaundi, Johnstone Olindi, Geoffrey Okwach, Joel Inzuga, Collins Shikoli

