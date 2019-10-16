Airtel Kenya Hit By Major Voice and SMS Outage

Airtel Kenya is currently facing a network outage affecting calls and Short Message Service (SMS) in many parts of the country.

Users have taken to social media to air their frustrations with many saying they can’t make or receive calls for hours now.

Responding to some customers on Twitter, the telco confirmed that their network is facing some technical challenges affecting calls and SMS which their engineers are working to resolve.

However, Airtel noted that their data services are not affected.

“Hi,we are currently having some technical challenges with our network. Due to this, calls and SMS messages will be intermittent. However, data services are available. We are working to resolve this on priority and we shall keep you updated, ” said their customer care representative.

Hi,we are currently having some technical challenges with our network. Due to this, calls and SMS messages will be intermittent. However data services are available. We are working to resolve this on priority and we shall keep you updated.^Caro — Airtel Kenya (@AIRTEL_KE) October 16, 2019

Many have castigated the telco for being sluggish in resolving the issue.

Here are some of the reactions:

@AIRTEL_KE

What is the issue with calls, am not able to make or receive calls. This issue is taking too long to resolve. You might have difficulties but solving them fast enough is what matters, you guys have taken forever now. — o.b.i b.a.rr.e.t (@ObiBarrett) October 16, 2019

@AIRTEL_KE si mfunge tu kazi..your voice/data services are unreliable n shitty..mmekuwa serikali mnanyanyasa raia hvi.nonsense!! — S.U.L.T.A.N (@Kenn_Rare) October 16, 2019

@AIRTEL_KE there's a problem with my line. I'm unable to make calls or receive them. Please assist — #SaveThePlanet (@miss_mesa_) October 16, 2019

For sure how long do you need to resolve this problem? Its now 15 hrs down the line and we can not makes calls.. — paloma (@palomamato26) October 16, 2019

@AIRTEL_KE What's up with my favourite network? We are out of your service in Industrial Area and its environs! — Munyaga Wangari (@jeff_kazungu) October 16, 2019

@AIRTEL_KE Caro hebu nena na watu wako washughlikie hii story ya calls asap — Felix🇰🇪 (@fmngos) October 16, 2019

Its over 1hrs now.. No progress yet!!. Don't you feel the the loss you make.. — Call_Me_Nick🔌 (@nicholas_64) October 16, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu