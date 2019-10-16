in NEWS

Airtel Kenya Hit By Major Voice and SMS Outage

Airtel Kenya is currently facing a network outage affecting calls and Short Message Service (SMS) in many parts of the country.

Users have taken to social media to air their frustrations with many saying they can’t make or receive calls for hours now.

Responding to some customers on Twitter, the telco confirmed that their network is facing some technical challenges affecting calls and SMS which their engineers are working to resolve.

However, Airtel noted that their data services are not affected.

“Hi,we are currently having some technical challenges with our network. Due to this, calls and SMS messages will be intermittent. However, data services are available. We are working to resolve this on priority and we shall keep you updated, ” said their customer care representative.

Many have castigated the telco for being sluggish in resolving the issue.

