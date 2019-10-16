Kenyans Already Suggesting Abubakar Abdullahi To Replace Hussein Mohamed At Citizen TV

Just days after Citizen TV news anchor and political affairs host Hussein Mohamed announced his exit from the Royal Media-owned station a section of Kenyans seem to have his replacement already, at least in their minds.

With only a few days to Hussein’s official exit, the name of Abubakar Abdullahi of recently launched TV47, has popped up on the interwebs with tweeps suggesting that he is best placed to replace Hussein at the Samuel Macharia-owned media.

The video of the young man anchoring news was first shared by a tweep, Ahmed Mohammed, on October 4 when Hussein announced his resignation.

He noted that he admired Abdullahi’s confidence and knowledge on current affairs.

“I believe this young man Abouhbakar at TV47KE is your new Hussein Mohamed. I watched him a few times and his command of current affairs and topical matters has captivated many. Young, confident and very knowledgeable of his topics,” he wrote.

I believe this young man @Abouhbakar at @TV47KE is your new Hussein Mohamed. I watched him few times and his command of current affairs and topical matters has captivated many. Young, confident and very knowledgeable of his topics. pic.twitter.com/t2IEydHAwA — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) October 4, 2019

The post attracted the attention of many netizens who could not help but notice the young man’s unique composure and talent.

Some, who claimed to have watched him before, said they liked the fact that he was objective and industrious.

“My friend Abuu is very much objective, has clarity of thought and is dedicated to his work. Masha Allah, congrats dear bro,” said Bakaal.

“This young man is top notch I have seen his interviews and I think anaenda mbali,” said Kennedy Van Biegon.

Abdyfattah Moh’d opined, “Top talent. This guy will even be better.”

Simon Dedan said, “He is talented, and has a very bright star at the end of the tunnel! Inshallah!”

“He has a bright future in Media,” Musdaff wrote.

“Absolutely. Same voice as Hussein Mohamed as well,” opined Pheysal.

Zablon Macharia said, “Ndugu yangu safari ulianza mbali , usha kolea kwenye industry, you are the right person to stand in for Hussein Muhammed, motoo.”

However, some castigated Ahmed accusing him of trying to “push” his tribesman for the job.

“Tribal card bro, with all due respect. O respect Hussein. I schooled with him at Moi Air Base Primary, Eastleigh. But you’ve just fronted a person from same community as a replacement,” said a tweep only identified as Nick.

Awil said, “Don’t make this a ‘Somali inheritance affair’ … it comes across as too opportunistic. Know better!”

“I am 100% certain that you wouldn’t have noticed him if he wasn’t a Somali,” said Benah.

Wangui Gathoni said, “I know the handwriting of Tribalist. Let @citizentvkenya be, the searched and for the smart @HusseinMohamedg ,they’ll do it again.”

Others felt he does not have to follow Hussein’s path, urging him to be himself.

“He needs to chart a path of his own…not try being the next Hussein Mohamed. That is limiting his potential. We are all different and you make it when you are yourself,” said Ben Omondi.

Before joining TV47 that was launched in June this year, the Daystar University graduate worked as a reporter at the Standard Media Group.

Rumour has it that Hussein, who will be hosting his last News Night show at Citizen TV at the end of this month, is headed to the Qatar based international media, Aljazeera.

Let's hope so. Because I may not watch the damn news or Kenyan media again. — Weldon (@kipweldone) October 4, 2019

His voice kinda resembles Joe Ageyo's Kwa umbali 😁 — Sophie mitto (@Small_pup) October 4, 2019

What a talented fella mashallah. — Hashi, MD (@SomPundit) October 5, 2019

Is this a Somali affair?Typical kenyans — erick karanja (@erickkaranja5) October 4, 2019

Too early.. — Dominic Simako (@DominicSimako1) October 5, 2019

When are you running @Asmali77? You are beyond talented. — Trish (@momof3KeKids) October 5, 2019

Why another Somali ? — •°▪¤ (@ihajoshua) October 4, 2019

He has a bright future in Media — Abdullahi Musdaf (@abdull_muusty) October 4, 2019

