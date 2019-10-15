Zari Hassan Shames Kenya Airways For Losing Her Expensive Luggage

Ugandan entrepreneur Zari Hassan is displeased with Kenya’s national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) for losing her rather expensive luggage.

According to the bosslady who was aboard a KQ flight to Entebbe, she lost an expensive suit and perfumes that she was gifted for her birthday.

In a lengthy Instagram rant, the mother of five noted that she has been wronged by the airline in the past but has always chosen to keep mum.

Read:

Zari further detailed how the carrier has in the past delayed flights without informing its passengers. She also noted that the last minute booking set her back Sh244,000.

“So disappointed in Kenya Airlines. I’ve been loyal, but you always do me wrong. The other times I’ve ignored, but not today. All my perfumes i received as gifts from my friends in Dubai just disappeared. What am i supposed to wear for my meeting.

Let’s not ignore the fact that your flights are always delayed and no explanations is given to passengers, still I ignored. I’ve never been on a KQ flight that is on time. Shame on you. @officialkenyaairways you have my return date better make sure someone finds me in the lounge and return what belongs to me. I didn’t travel for free, you set me back $2440, now i want what’s mine back Periodt! And we will end this relationship in peace,” she complained.

Again, she said, the loss of her luggage cost her a client.

“…Am disappointed, you just lost me a client, enough is enough,” she lamented.

The airline is yet to respond to her complaints.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu