Three Family Members Dead As Fire Razes House In Kariobangi South

family dies in fire
FILE IMAGE OF A HOUSE ON FIRE

Three family members residing in Nairobi’s Kariobangi South estate have died following a morning inferno.

Among the three was a one year toddler.

According to Nairobi Police Commander Philip Ndolo, investigations into the incident have kicked off even as two other members of the same family fight for their lives at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Eye witnesses did however note that there was a black out the previous night and the household was using candles for lighting.

Last week, a fire broke out in Korogocho leaving more than 20 families homeless and three people nursing injuries.

The cause of fire is still unknown.

