Precious Talent Academy Owner Charged With Manslaughter, Freed On Ksh500,000 Bail

Moses Wainana, the owner of Precious Talent Academy that collapsed last month killing eight students, was on Monday released from police custody.

Wainaina was arraigned at Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with eight counts of manslaughter. He denied all the charges and was released on Ksh500,000 cash bail with a surety of the same amount and a credible contact person.

The court heard that the accident was an act of God.

Wainaina, who had spent 14 days in police custody, was arrested on September 26, three days after the tragedy that left 64 other students injured.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the classes at Precious school caved in because of poor construction.

Following the incident, several lawmakers called for the arrest of Wainana over negligence.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua noted: “Mr Wainaina is a greedy individual and action should be taken against him. He is the type of businessman who unscrupulously invests and uses the proceeds to seek protection.”

Reiterating his sentiments, Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki ordered the Committee on Education to summon Education CS George Magoha and other senior policy experts to explain the facts behind the tragedy.

The ministry of Education revoked the school’s licence and transferred more than 800 students who were studying there to different schools.

Announcing the move last month, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha stated that the government had also closed Pama Academy situated in Kangemi, Nairobi, as a precautionary measure against such incidents in the future.

The CS also announced the closure of St. Catherine Bombolulu Primary School in Kibra for allegedly posing danger to pupils. He noted that the school was in a similar condition as the private school that collapsed.

He transferred over 200 pupils to neighbouring Ayan Primary.

“I have been to the structure, I have been to every room, and basically there is no difference from the structure that collapsed,” he said.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko suspended 16 county officials following the tragic incident.

“I assured Nairobi residents that as the Governor, I will not leave any stone unturned until we reverse the effects of the impunity that was spearheaded by a few rogue officials within the Urban Planning Department, ” said Sonko.

