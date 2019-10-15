Ex Othaya MP Mary Wambui Hits Back At Critics Over State Appointment

Former Othaya MP Mary Wambui is hitting back at critics who say she is not fit to hold a public office especially at her age.

The ex legislator was appointed as chair of the National Employment Authority in a gazette notice issued by Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani on Monday.

Responding to critics, Ms Wambui said she was the most qualified person hence her appointment.

“I got the post because I am better than those complaining. I have the qualifications and experience to run the office,” she told a local blog.

This comes days after former Nyeri Town MP Esther Murugi was handed a seat at the National Lands Commission (NLC).

Murugi’s appointment just like that of Wambui was received with backlash.

On Tuesday, Wambui was a trending topic in Kenya with youths airing their frustrations with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointment of “old guards.”

According to nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, the former lawmaker’s appointment was ill-advised and should have been handed to a youthful individual who understands the unemployment crisis.

“Indeed a sad day for the youth of this country… The Appointment of ex Othaya MP Mary Wambui to head National Employment Authority is a spat on the face of the Kenyan youth. You can’t convince me that someone who is intellectually ungifted and has limited knowledge on the intricate challenges unemployed graduates are grappling with will be in a position to craft strategies and policy formulations to help eradicate unemployment in this country, ” she said.

Others wondered why the Jubilee government insists on rewarding political rejects.

“My president is calling the wrong shots in these recent government appointments, all these are political favours. I am crying for my country,” Abraham opined.

“Honestly, someone should talk to our dear President. How can we grow our economy by recycling these old MPs?He should at least try one of us. We’re now lacking direction. Likes of Mary Wambui should be providing food security uko ushago by doing farming. They’re old. Acha walime!” said Sammy Mohammed.

