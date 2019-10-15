Kihika Family Succession Battle Headed To Court As Disagreements Escalate

Former Nakuru MP Dickson Kihika Kimani’s children have opted to square off their succession wrangles in court after failing to reach an amicable understanding.

The former lawmaker’s property valued at Sh600 million has been the center of the wrangles as the widows and children are yet to agree on the distribution of the property he left behind a decade ago.

The lawmaker had left eight wives behind, Nyambura Kihika, Lucy Wangari, Jane Wanjiru, Miriam Warau, Charity Nyambura, Margaret Wambui, Winnie Wanjeri and Alice Kihika at the time of his death, with almost 41 children who have now taken each other to court.

The third wife, Jane Wanjiru is caught up with trying to free her daughter Peris Njoki Kihika who was convicted in 2015 for assaulting her step sister Caroline Wanjiku Kihika.

Ms Njoki has currently filed an appeal at the High Court to seek reprieve from the judgement by Resident Magistrate Rita Amwayi in 2015 where she was found guilty of attacking her step sister, beating her up and running away.

She was sentenced to 2 years in prison with her lawyers and team accusing the judge of being unjust and biased without the option of a fine and failing to consider her side of the evidence.

Through her lawyer, Ms Njoki has linked her sentencing to the property wrangles orchestrated by her step sisters and family.

“The appellant and the complainant have been having an ongoing issue between them due to land disputes and other pending cases. It is clear that the complainant and his brother do not want the appellant to inherit any part of the land parcel and that is why they are making false charges against her,” read the submission by Njoki’s lawyer David Mong’eri.

So far, the appeal has remained unheard with several adjournments hence pushing Njoki’s fate further.

