Kenyans Vent Over Ex-MP Mary Wambui’s Appointment To Government

Kenyans have expressed their disappointment over the recent appointment of former Othaya Member of Parliament Mary Wambui as the chairman of the National Employment Authority.

In a gazette notice released on Monday, Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatan announced that Ms Wambui had been appointed to the position for a period of three years.

Ms, Wambui, succeeded retired President Mwai Kibaki as the MP for Othaya in 2013.

In 2017, the businesswoman, however, lost the Jubilee Party ticket to Kibaki’s close ally Gichuki Mugambi, who is the current MP for the constituency.

After the defeat, the woman believed to be Kibaki’s second wife, announced that she wouldn’t run as an independent candidate but instead focus on supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reelection bid.

Ms Wambui was appointed alongside the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso’s widower Edwin Abonyo who was appointed as a member of the State Corporation Advisory Committee for three years by President Kenyatta.

After Yatan’s pronouncement on Monday, Ms Wambui’s name was among the trending topics on social media with many questioning her ability to deliver in the crucial docket.

According to nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, the former lawmaker’s appointment was ill-advised.

Ms Omanga noted that the position needed a youthful citizen with knowledge on how to manage the unemployment crisis in the country.

“Indeed a sad day for the youth of this country… The Appointment of ex Othaya MP Mary Wambui to head National Employment Authority is a spat on the face of the Kenyan youth. You can’t convince me that someone who is intellectually ungifted and has limited knowledge on the intricate challenges unemployed graduates are grappling with will be in a position to craft strategies and policy formulations to help eradicate unemployment in this country, ” she said.

Former Presidential candidate Mohammed Abduba Dida, better known as Mwalimu Dida, noted that the recent appointments that have been witnessed in government can’t solve the challenges the country is going through.

“When you think you’ve seen it all and nothing can surprise you anymore, the government pulls another one! The consistency and dedication towards failure by this government is just shocking, ” said Dida.

The two were flanked by thousands of other netizens who questioned President Kenyatta’s agenda for the youth in his government.

Sammy Mohammed stated that what the government is doing is rewarding “political rejects” which is not good for the economy.

“Honestly, someone should talk to our dear President. How can we grow our economy by recycling these old MPs?He should at least try one of us. We’re now lacking direction. Likes of Mary Wambui should be providing food security uko ushago by doing farming. They’re old. Acha walime!” said Mohammed.

A tweep only identified as Abraham said, “My president is calling the wrong shots in these recent government appointments, all these are political favours. I am crying for my country.”

Abonyo’s appointment was also questioned by some who termed it a “favor.”

It should be remembered that last year, the president’s move to nominate former Vice President Moody Awori faced a huge backlash with many questioning his motive.

Kenyatta nominated the 92-year-old as one of a seven-member oversight board to manage the Sports, Art and Social Development Fund.

He, however, defended Awori’s appointment saying he had developed trust issues with youthful leaders over the corruption menace.

Here are more reactions on Ms Wambui’s appointment.

In Kenya there is National Employment Authority. Kindly take a look at the MISSION. keenly take a look. Have you? Well. Today the chairperson of this Authority has been appointed by President. Her name, Mary Wambui. Former Othaya MP. She will be in charge of that MISSION 😂😥 pic.twitter.com/eRpxriJRW8 — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) October 14, 2019

The appointment of Mary wambui to the National Employment Authority is a sick joke!

Im jobless,broke encased with shattered dreams in my mind n u go ahead and appoint a millionaire to get more rich?

And when we jump off rooftops ur here asking stupid questions! pic.twitter.com/UcKoo6aaK7 — ping pong official 🇰🇪 (@pauliddiali) October 14, 2019

#DearUhuruKenyatta, and Ruto, the youths that u promised to employ, uncle Moody, Francis Muthaura, Mary Wambui, Obure just to name a few are doing well to our economy. Our old people on twitter are leaving a lie! They have money, own cars, but things on the ground are diffrent. — BIGFISH 🐬 🇰🇪 (@to_Clive) October 15, 2019

#DearUhuruKenyatta, Honestly, what type of legacy do u keep dreaming about? A legacy requires a team just like Kipchoge needed 41 pacesetters to make the Ineos 159 a reality. These pacesetters of urs will not help u achieve any legacy but make u the WORST PRESIDENT! Mary Wambui pic.twitter.com/Jy7Mlq3Sxu — Jim kitch langat (@JimKitchKE) October 15, 2019

Now who is advising President Uhuru because I can't believe he made this decision…mbona uhuru anapenda kutujaribu lakini…is Mary wambui a youth honestly?Ama ni wakutetea wazee wapate kazi,Lemmie just breath in and out nitulie it's never about us anyway.. pic.twitter.com/R1sQeIokSH — Mary Njoroge (@Maryiana96) October 14, 2019

President kenyatta & CS Yatani, we appreciate Jubilee's sense of humour & we are laughing uncontrollably at your Mary Wambui sick joke, now make the right appointment. #DearUhuruKenyatta — jack muguzu (@JMuguzu) October 15, 2019

#DearUhuruKenyatta

These are Kenyan youth waiting for job opportunities while you go on appointing ancestors like Mary Wambui to take them. You have failed Kenyans pic.twitter.com/sU3MhK0Ml9 — C.L.E.O.™🇰🇪 (@CleophasJumba) October 15, 2019

The woman who is supposed to help your jobless brothers and sisters, can't pronounce unemployment, can't spell unemployment…. Eish..Mary wambui pic.twitter.com/PFt5hqd7Os — Dan erick otieno (@Danericko) October 14, 2019

Thanks uhuru Kenyatta 👏🤝 for employing a youthful Mary wambui,Atleast we can see that indid the youths are getting the job opportunities you promised pic.twitter.com/bLDiwsk4Wh — Chiefokuzo (@ChiefOkuzo) October 14, 2019

Congratulations Mary Wambui on your appointment, National Employment Authority is indeed our employer🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/JMonvvOlWG — Walter 🇰🇪 (@i_ngenowalter) October 14, 2019

