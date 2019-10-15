in NEWS

Kenyans Vent Over Ex-MP Mary Wambui’s Appointment To Government

Former Othaya Member of Parliament Mary Wambui [Photo/Courtesy]

Kenyans have expressed their disappointment over the recent appointment of former Othaya Member of Parliament Mary Wambui as the chairman of the National Employment Authority.

In a gazette notice released on Monday, Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatan announced that Ms Wambui had been appointed to the position for a period of three years.

Ms, Wambui, succeeded retired President Mwai Kibaki as the MP for Othaya in 2013.

In 2017, the businesswoman, however, lost the Jubilee Party ticket to Kibaki’s close ally Gichuki Mugambi, who is the current MP for the constituency.

After the defeat, the woman believed to be Kibaki’s second wife, announced that she wouldn’t run as an independent candidate but instead focus on supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reelection bid.

Ms Wambui was appointed alongside the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso’s widower Edwin Abonyo who was appointed as a member of the State Corporation Advisory Committee for three years by President Kenyatta.

After Yatan’s pronouncement on Monday, Ms Wambui’s name was among the trending topics on social media with many questioning her ability to deliver in the crucial docket.

According to nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, the former lawmaker’s appointment was ill-advised.

Ms Omanga noted that the position needed a youthful citizen with knowledge on how to manage the unemployment crisis in the country.

“Indeed a sad day for the youth of this country… The Appointment of ex Othaya MP Mary Wambui to head National Employment Authority is a spat on the face of the Kenyan youth. You can’t convince me that someone who is intellectually ungifted and has limited knowledge on the intricate challenges unemployed graduates are grappling with will be in a position to craft strategies and policy formulations to help eradicate unemployment in this country, ” she said.

Former Presidential candidate Mohammed Abduba Dida, better known as Mwalimu Dida, noted that the recent appointments that have been witnessed in government can’t solve the challenges the country is going through.

“When you think you’ve seen it all and nothing can surprise you anymore, the government pulls another one! The consistency and dedication towards failure by this government is just shocking, ” said Dida.

The two were flanked by thousands of other netizens who questioned President Kenyatta’s agenda for the youth in his government.

Sammy Mohammed stated that what the government is doing is rewarding “political rejects” which is not good for the economy.

“Honestly, someone should talk to our dear President. How can we grow our economy by recycling these old MPs?He should at least try one of us. We’re now lacking direction. Likes of Mary Wambui should be providing food security uko ushago by doing farming. They’re old. Acha walime!” said Mohammed.

A tweep only identified as Abraham said, “My president is calling the wrong shots in these recent government appointments, all these are political favours. I am crying for my country.”

Abonyo’s appointment was also questioned by some who termed it a “favor.”

It should be remembered that last year, the president’s move to nominate former Vice President Moody Awori faced a huge backlash with many questioning his motive.

Kenyatta nominated the 92-year-old as one of a seven-member oversight board to manage the Sports, Art and Social Development Fund.

He, however, defended Awori’s appointment saying he had developed trust issues with youthful leaders over the corruption menace.

Here are more reactions on Ms Wambui’s appointment.

