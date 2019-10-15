IG Mutyambai To Probe Choreographed Deportation Of Asian Siblings After TV Expose

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has been ordered to begin probe into the irregularities and illegalities in the migration department.

This follows an expose by Citizen TV dubbed Westlands Underworld detailing how prominent people in the immigration department as well as other government agencies orchestrated a plan to deport wealthy Asian siblings; Dillip Bakrania, and his sister in a bid to take over their vast wealth.

In a statement, the Interior Spokesperson Wangui Muchiri asked the IG to submit a report within 14 days on the same.

“That full and proper investigations be undertaken with immediate effect to determine the validity or lack thereof of the allegations,” she said.

Read: Kihika Family Succession Battle Headed To Court As Disagreements Escalate

Ideally, Muchiri called upon the public to submit any evidences to the director, including the Citizen TV documentary linking the department heads to the illegalities.

A phone number, 0798474619 or email: dir.iau@nationalpolice.go.ke and National Police email address was issued regarding the same, with the directive that all complaints, comments and evidences to be channeled through.

The very disturbing expose, with two family members at the verge of losing their hard earned wealth after having spent huge sums of money on fake plots to keep them in the country.

Read Also:Governor Nyong’o And Kin Embroiled In Half A Billion Succession Battle

Among the prominent people mentioned in the expose were Deputy Inspector of Police Edward Mbugua, Head of Immigration Services Alex Muteshi, Makadara MP George Aladwa, DCI officers, lawyers and other key players at the center of it all.

The main plot was headlined by the relative to the family who through a confession video by the sister said that she wanted them dead so that the accumulated property would be handed over.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu