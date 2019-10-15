IEBC Summons ODM Chairman John Mbadi Over Attacks On Mariga, Supporters

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned the Orange Democratic Movement Chairman John Mbadi following a complaint launched by Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga over recent attacks targeted at him and his supporters in the ongoing campaigns ahead of the forthcoming Kibra by-election.

In a letter seen by Kahawa Tungu, the commission chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that ODM supporters have been accused of attacking, disrupting campaigns by causing violence and intimidating Mariga and his supporters and even damaged his campaign motor vehicles.

“You are accused that, ODM party leaders are instigating violence and are planning to cause chaos in order to disrupt the 7th November 2019 by-election exercises, ” said Chebukati.

He directed Mbadi to file a response concerning the allegations within 24 hours.

Read: Jubilee MPs Want Imran Okoth Disqualified From Kibra By-election For ‘Inciting’ Supporters

“Should you fail to file a response and enter an appearance within the time mentioned above, the complaint will be heard and determined in your absence, ” added Chebukati.

Mariga, and a section of Jubilee lawmakers had on Sunday vowed to make a formal complaint concerning the Saturday chaos where his motorcade was pelted with stones.

In one instance, tyres were set ablaze in the middle of the road, a few metres from a towering billboard with the candidate’s face.

One person was injured during the incident and windows of a Jubilee branded vehicle had its windows shuttered.

Read Also: Disquiet In Kibra As Mariga’s Campaign Cars Are Stoned (Photos)

Led by Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa the leaders condemned the incident saying they would petition to disqualify the ODM candidate Imra Okoth over “electoral malpractice.”

This comes days after ODM leaders met with IEBC officers demanding that the latter handover an updated voter register for Kibra.

They accused the electoral body of manipulating the Kibra voters register to rig out Imran Okoth. The electoral commission however, dismissed the claims saying it will “strictly comply with the law and no registered voter will be disenfranchised as every vote counts”.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu