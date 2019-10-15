Dennis Itumbi Charged Afresh Over Fake DP Ruto Assassination Letter

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi and his co-accused Samuel Gateri have been charged afresh over a letter alleging a plot to assassinate Deputy president William Ruto.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, the accused persons entered a not guilty plea after the prosecution consolidated their cases.

According to the charge sheet, the two , on or before June 20,2019, published a letter dated May 30, 2019 with intent to cause anxiety to the general public.

Read:

The case will be heard on November 18.

Gateri was last month released on a Sh100,000 cash bail after he withdrew a statement in which he implicated the DP.

In a damning statement, Gateri said that he was coerced by DCI officers to make the false statement and was illegally confined and his personal effects confiscated.

Read Also:

He was first arrested among other suspects in July for being a member of a WhatsApp group dubbed Tanga Tanga that supports DP Ruto.

He is also said to have made a letter dated May 30, signed by a Cabinet Secretary in the fake conspiracy to assassinate Ruto.

In June, three Cabinet Secretaries were summoned to the DCI headquarters on allegations of trying to plot the DP’s assassination at Hotel La Mada.

The CS refuted the claims.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu