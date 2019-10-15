Controversy Surrounds Ksh200,000 Offered By KFS To Family Of Likoni Tragedy Victims

Controversy surrounds the Sh200,000 offered by the Kenya Ferry Service (KFS) to the family of Miriam and her daughter Amanda, who died in the Likoni tragedy.

According to the statement by the agency’s corporate services officer Elizabeth Wachira, the Sh200,000 has been given to the family for the burial arrangements.

Sh100,000 was given to the widower John Wambua and another Sh100,000 to Peter Mwaghogho, father to the late Mirriam, raising eyebrows on why the the money had to be issued in two accounts if it was meant for burial.

This has raised questions over the same, as to whether the KFS have taken responsibility over the matter or they are just acting out of good gesture.

According to the widower John Wambua, the KFS were at fault narrating that Mirriam was an experienced driver who had been driving for over 10 years hence could not have caused the accident.

Wambua doubted whether there was negligence from her part indicating that the car he saw after being retrieved was in parking gear and the handbrake activated.

“She has been driving for over 10 years, she is a very careful driver… I doubt it was her negligence, you saw the car, it was in parking gear, the handbrake was activated,” said Wambua while recounting the last moments in one of the interviews.

The money was given before the bodies of the deceased were released to the family as the postmortem is yet to be carried out at the Coast General Hospital.

Their bodies were retrieved 13 days later after the car plunged into the Indian Ocean, with the kin optimistic that the investigations will reveal the reason as to why the car plunged into the water.

Late Mirriam and her daughter are set to be buried in Mung’ala village, Makueni County.

