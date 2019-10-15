Mixed Reactions As Defiant Boniface Mwangi Blocks Raila’s Vehicle In Nairobi Traffic [Video]

Activist Boniface Mwangi on Monday blocked a VIP motorcade in an identified Nairobi road eliciting an angry reaction from a bodyguard in one of the vehicles.

In a video, Mwangi shared on his Twitter handle, the bodyguard, riding in the vehicle with registration number KCH 995E is heard spewing unprintables after Mwangi declined to give him way.

Accusing the VIPs of bullying other motorists, Mwangi stated that the VIPs should follow traffic guidelines just like other citizens.

“Who will protect Kenyans from this overentitled VIPs and their rogue bodyguards? A police officer in KCH 995E insulted me because l refused to be bullied, he was the lead car for KCP 755S. Please record, post & shame VIP bullies everyday, ” Mwangi wrote.

The Toyota Prado is believed to belong to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Several photos of Odinga using the vehicle in his 2017 presidential campaigns have surfaced online.

Odinga is among a list of VIPs who were accorded special clearance on the roads by the Inspector of General of Police Hillary Mutyambai in May this year.

However, Mwangi has dismissed the IG’s directive terming it a mere “suggestion.”

“As a licensed driver and a law-abiding citizen l refuse to move because a Circular by IG isn’t law, it’s a suggestion. #ResistVIPBullies. Let’s fix the transport system for all of us, ” Mwangi added.

Mwangi has for a long time maintained that he can only give way to vehicles that exhibited a clear need to use the sirens.

“I only give way for ambulances and marked police cars that aren’t escorting entitled VIPs. I refuse to let police abuse the siren to clear traffic for the people who should be solving our traffic mess,” said Mwangi after the IG’s directive.

Mwangi’s Monday move, which is not the first, has elicited mixed reactions with some supporting him while others saying blocking the former Prime Minister’s vehicle was improper.

Vocal Embakasi East Member of Parliament said, ”This is Raila, omera you must clear way for him as a sign of respect. stop fighting unnecessary wars,” wrote Babu Owino.

Here are more reactions:

Mwangi you are very arrogant what will cost you to give way? Nonsense — Gideon Kitheka Jnr. 🇰🇪 (@Gideon_Kitheka) October 14, 2019

You pushed this one too far Mwangi. You blocked Tinga!Tinga is VVIP! — Empresario Senior (@mosesshauri) October 15, 2019

Wacha wapite bana, humility and "gentlemanship" will cost you zero. — TrevorKE™🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@trevorsyoxxx) October 14, 2019

In Kenya, those employed by government have stupid misconception that they own the country. Instead of being servants to the people, they have become feudal lords. — Joe The First (@jmwmut) October 14, 2019

only times lives of Kenyans matter is when we are voting and of course when we part with our hard earned taxes that end up being stolen by same arrogant/over-entitled overlapping VIPs from hell. the other times our lives are worth zeros but how many complain? very few. — #AintNobodyGotTime4ThisSh*t (@yourspenfully) October 14, 2019

That's why l always ask myself,when these VVVIP die:where was arrogance,pride, impunity,lucre & connections? They should know that they can't sleep in police cells but hospitals & morgues is a must,kama tu mkaanji wa Kibra. — william Chege. (@wchege2) October 14, 2019

@RailaOdinga , is this you and your peeps insulting Kenyans like this? Since you're actually entitled to a police escort, why not use a marked police car so we can rightfully give way instead of bullying the same people you call to the streets to "defend democracy" Bond7 vs H2O — Mwalimu Njoroge (@NjorogeMwalimu) October 14, 2019

and similarly who will help kenyans ? you pay for a passport application on thursday and until tuesday today, the payment has not gone through amd useless #AskImmigrationKE do not reply to questions. @Moha001_Onyango — Abdulhakim Muhidin (@MuhidinAbdulha1) October 15, 2019

Kudos! These fake bullies are all over, especially Ongata Rongai where they will push you off your lawful path, not caring if you risk being hit from the rear by equally rogue boda boda operators to whom the traffic act is simply a piece of paper crafted by idlers. — David Matu (@DavidMatu16) October 14, 2019

Hapa uko pekee yako boss. Some of these 'over entitled VIPs' have their privileges in the constitution. Wewe na pesa yako kidogo yenye umepewa na wazungu unaleta kiburi kwa barabara. Mimi hugive way even to proboxes that think they are in greater hurry than myself. T — Mc Joseph (@McJosep86579403) October 15, 2019

They seem to have become some small gods! Eating our taxes "modern day slavery" – any better word out there!When will we ever have a civilized society – no professional etiquette just drunken with power!Good thing is that…. "it's temporary power"!Thank God! — dpk (@wakenyadpk) October 14, 2019

hii ujeuri yako siku moja, siku moja tu!. Every country has VIPs. They have some privilege on the road. Whether you like it or not. And by the way kwani wewe tu ndiyo uko kwa barabara? — jimalo (@iamJimalo) October 14, 2019

