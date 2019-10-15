in NEWS

Mixed Reactions As Defiant Boniface Mwangi Blocks Raila’s Vehicle In Nairobi Traffic [Video]

Raila Odinga in a past rally [Photo/Courtesy]

Activist Boniface Mwangi on Monday blocked a VIP motorcade in an identified Nairobi road eliciting an angry reaction from a bodyguard in one of the vehicles.

In a video, Mwangi shared on his Twitter handle, the bodyguard, riding in the vehicle with registration number KCH 995E is heard spewing unprintables after Mwangi declined to give him way.

Accusing the VIPs of bullying other motorists, Mwangi stated that the VIPs should follow traffic guidelines just like other citizens.

“Who will protect Kenyans from this overentitled VIPs and their rogue bodyguards? A police officer in KCH 995E insulted me because l refused to be bullied, he was the lead car for KCP 755S. Please record, post & shame VIP bullies everyday, ” Mwangi wrote.

The Toyota Prado is believed to belong to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Several photos of Odinga using the vehicle in his 2017 presidential campaigns have surfaced online.

[Photo/Courtesy]
Odinga is among a list of VIPs who were accorded special clearance on the roads by the Inspector of General of Police Hillary Mutyambai in May this year.

However, Mwangi has dismissed the IG’s directive terming it a mere “suggestion.”

“As a licensed driver and a law-abiding citizen l refuse to move because a Circular by IG isn’t law, it’s a suggestion. #ResistVIPBullies. Let’s fix the transport system for all of us, ” Mwangi added.

Mwangi has for a long time maintained that he can only give way to vehicles that exhibited a clear need to use the sirens.

“I only give way for ambulances and marked police cars that aren’t escorting entitled VIPs. I refuse to let police abuse the siren to clear traffic for the people who should be solving our traffic mess,” said Mwangi after the IG’s directive.

Mwangi’s Monday move, which is not the first, has elicited mixed reactions with some supporting him while others saying blocking the former Prime Minister’s vehicle was improper.

Vocal Embakasi East Member of Parliament said, ”This is Raila, omera you must clear way for him as a sign of respect. stop fighting unnecessary wars,” wrote Babu Owino.

Here are more reactions:

Wycliffe

