Ex Radio Host Angela Angwenyi Set To Lose House Following NYS Probe

Ex-radio presenter Angela Angwenyi’s house is set to be auctioned after an advertisement was published on a local daily putting up the apartment at Jacaranda gardens for sale.

On Monday, Garam auctioneers placed a newspaper advertisement announcing that the house was up for auction.

“Our subject property is part of Jacaranda estate along Kamiti Road just after the Northern bypass,” the notice read.

This follows the financial difficulties that have been encountered by the former radio host after a company linked to her, Out of The Box Solutions Limited was probed in the National Youth Scandal.

The company had won a Sh302 million consultancy contract to publicize tenders for women and the youth, co-owned with Antony Lungaho.

However,the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) stopped payments into the firm after Sh90.7 million had already been transacted.

The two , Angela and Antony were summoned and appeared at the parliament to answer questions, although charges have been filed against them in court.

The bursting and raveling details of the NYS scandal saw to it that many were charged in court, with some unable to adjust with their lives after the high profile case.

Former Youth Affairs and Gender principal secretary Lillian Omollo had it rough after seven of her bank accounts were frozen with Sh20.6 million.

Ms Omollo fought back to have her accounts unfrozen so as to manage her expenses, but the court only allowed for Sh2 million to be withdrawn while the rest of the funds remained frozen in the bank accounts.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has recently been prompt in uncovering corruption and public funds embezzlement after President Uhuru gave the go ahead in a bid to end corruption in the country.

