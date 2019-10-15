Kiss FM’s Andrew Kibe Recounts Being Physically Attacked By Woman

Cases of gender violence against men have increased over time within all social classes and has taken many forms; from assault, emotional abuse, stalking, control and domineer.

Take for example the case of Kiss FM presenter Andrew Kibe who was assaulted by a woman after a heated argument.

According to the controversial breakfast show host, the woman got physical with him at a public place.

“There was a time I was with this chick and we were having a heated argument,” Kibe said.

“Please note at this time, we were just using our mouths. She says she wants to go sit in the car. I tell her to chill for the story to be over then we leave. She tries to grab the keys from my pocket and I tell her to chill, and now she tries to forcefully get the keys from my pocket, and I hold her hand, telling her to chill.

“This chick grabs a shoe and throws it at me. I go in for the grab again and tell her to relax. She took a bite at my chest. I have a mark till today and it happened years ago,” he told listeners on Monday.

Kibe also stated that he could not openly talk about the incident because, hardly ever do people believe the man’s side of the story.

Apart from him, he said, other men go through the same type of violence and sometimes worse but cannot speak up because the man in “this country is under siege.”

“But the story is this, all that was not seen but my reaction to the bite. The man in this country is under siege and he cannot speak of himself being battered. It does not matter how much I complain and no one is going to listen to me. Nobody believed me because I sounded like a crazy person,” he averred.

“This is something that goes on because I know friends who go through the same. And to make it worse, there are worse stories but they cannot come out. It hurts more because if she screams, you are the one who is inflicting pain in the woman.”

