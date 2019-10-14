Victoria Kimani Blasts Tweep Accusing Her Of Sleeping With Nigerian Star Wizkid

Sultry Kenyan songstress Victoria Kimani has been accused of sleeping around with Nigerian star Wizkid.

According to a Nigerian tweep identified as Pearl Ometosa, the Mtoto crooner was once caught in bed with Wizkid by his then girlfriend Tanya.

Kimani, the tweep said, was assaulted by the star’s alleged lover prompting her to jump through the window.

“The same CC team including Ice and M were the ones begging for you when you were always going to sleep with Wiz even if you knew he was dating Tanya and she caught you and almost beat your a** up that you had to jump window,” Ometosa replied to one of Kimani’s tweets.

“Now you come out with your disloyal a** to chat s*** of this same people. Please I beg you try and deny it cos I have receipts and more of the type of person you are. The biggest snake of all. Just sit this one out!”

Neither denying nor confirming the allegations, Kimani said she can sleep with whoever she wants. She further blasted the tweep noting that she must have been one of the side chicks working at the Nigerian office.

“Lmao Aww this was cute 1.) You must be one of M’s side chicks that he had working for free at the same office his girl was slaving at 2.) I can sleep with who I want,when I want ..how I want. in any position I want ..so what’s next 3.) love ya sis,” she said.

It is said that the hitmaker slammed Tiwa Savage because of her situation with Wizkid.

In a #Fvckyouchallenge that went viral, Kimani accused Tiwa of blocking her from landing major deals. In the cover, she referred to her as a “p**** selling grandma.”

