Gor Mahia Coach Steven Polack Returns From A Week’s Vacation

Gor Mahia Coach Steven Polack. [Courtesy]

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack is back in the country after a week long vacation in Finland.

Polack oversaw today’s training at Camp Toyoyo in Jericho.

K’Ogalo face Kariobangi Sharks in a Kenyan Premier League week six match at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

The defending champions are undefeated – registering four wins in four outings. They currently top the league with 12 points.

Gor Mahia were last week Wednesday paired against Daring Club Motema Pembe of the DRC in the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs round.

The first leg will take place at Kasarani on October 27,2019 with the return match a week later in Kinshasa, DRC.

The aggregate winner will qualify for the group stage of the second tier continental club championship.

