UhuRuto Is Inseparable, Ruto Blasts Nation Media Over Rift Claims

Deputy president William Ruto has blasted Daily Nation over content published on the daily claiming a looming crisis between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a tweet, Ruto went ham and blasted the media group, calling them fake media and addressed their claims.

On the local daily today, the Daily Nation had published that President Uhuru was forced to reach out to Raila Odinga’s party ODM so as to push through on the agenda detailing the crucial law on the limits of borrowing.

The publication also claimed that the efforts by DP Ruto to persuade the President into summoning Jubilee’s party parliamentary group meeting were futile hence a more affirmation of their dwindling relationship.

Ruto reiterated and narrated that his relationship with the president was still intact, unlike the propaganda being propelled, adding that they had discussed the matter before it was even presented to parliament.

“Fake news at it again. I chaired the IEBC meeting that approved the matter way before it came to Parliament. Unfortunately for Nation, Uhuruto is inseparable. They should either register for a political party than compete with Jubilee or operate a gutter journal for Makotsi to run,” read DP Ruto’s tweet.

FAKE NEWS at it again! I chaired the IBEC meeting that approved the matter way before it came to parliament. Unfortnately for nation Uhuruto is inseparable. They should either register as a political party then compete with Jubilee or operate a gutter journal for makotsi to run pic.twitter.com/elEcQE3p1j — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 14, 2019

DP Ruto has come up with new ways of dealing with attackers and people he terms as spreading fake news.

He has over the past weeks handled his critics head on, through twitter by addressing the propelled rumors and giving his verdict as a way of coming clean.

A few weeks ago, he ideally put the same local daily on the spot over 900-acre Ex VP Murumbi land story that was published.

The now persistent, obviously sponsored FAKE NEWS by hired bankrupt media that finds it difficult to make a sale without the name Ruto. Bure kabisa. Riswa! pic.twitter.com/uEDz4Xqyvj — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 2, 2019

According to past comparisons, the DP and President Uhuru’s relationship has been on the rocks lately, with the long displayed bromance disappearing into thin air.

They have moved from wearing matching outfits and calling each other ‘my brother’ to not seeing eye to eye and disagreeing on some of the major issues surrounding Jubilee party.

In this recent case, it has been speculated after the publication by the Nation that the two were not in talking terms, the President snubbed him and opted to look for support and backup from wiper and ODM.

Ruto has however stated that the Jubilee party is as strong as it was, insisting that matters are run through the president and unanimously agreed upon.

