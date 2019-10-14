Relief For Motorists As Petrol, Diesel Prices Drop In October Review

Consumers relying on super petrol and diesel for their day to day activities have a reason to smile after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Monday announced a Ksh4.76 and Ksh1.08 drop respectively in the October fuel prices review.

This comes after taking into account the average costs of imported refined petroleum products forcing a reduction of petroleum pump prices across the country.

However, Kerosene price has been increased by 0.44 per litre compared to the September review.

Following the review, petrol will retail at Ksh108.05 per litre, diesel at Ksh101.96 and Kerosene at Ksh101.08 beginning midnight on Monday in Nairobi.

The pump prices are inclusive of 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 109 of 9th July 2019.

Last month, super petrol retailed at Ks112.81, diesel at Ksh103.04 and kerosene at Ksh100.64 in Nairobi.

