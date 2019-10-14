Former President Moi Admitted At Nairobi Hospital

Former President Daniel Arap Moi has been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital in what the family terms as a routine check-up.

The sources close to a local daily have revealed that the veteran politician was admitted on Friday and is expected to spend a few days in the hospital for an intensive care routine.

The Kenya African National Union (KANU) Secretary General Nick Salat confirmed that he was admitted normally in accordance to his routine check up.

“Nothing much to worry about. He is there for routine check-up and being attended to by his physician Dr David Silverstein . He is expected to spend a couple of days to allow the doctors sufficient time to check Mzee,” said the source.

Moi’s admission to hospital comes a few days after Moi day was reinstated as a public holiday in Kenya, which has been in existence since his tenure as president.

The family has kept the information private, not disclosing the ailment nor the state he is in.

Moi’s Press Secretary Lee Njiru refuted the claims that the retired veteran is sick and admitted, adding that he was out of town and will confirm and give correct reports when he back.

“I’m in Nakuru and I’m not aware of such reports. I will find out and I will let you know once I get a report on the same,” Njiru said through a phone conversation with a local daily.

This is however not the first time the former president was admitted, as in December last year he was also allegedly on a routine check-up.

In March 2018, he was also flown to Israel for what was referred to a knee surgery where he kept a low profile until he almost fully recovered.

