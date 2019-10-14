Ex-Othaya MP Mary Wambui, Joyce Laboso’s Widower Edwin Abonyo Get State Appointments

Former Othaya Member of Parliament Mary Wambui has been appointed the chairperson of the National Employment Authority.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatan announced that Ms Wambui will serve the authority for a period of three years.

Ms, Wambui, succeeded retired President Mwai Kibaki as the MP for Othaya in 2013.

In 2017, the businesswoman, however, lost the Jubilee Party ticket to Kibaki’s close ally Gichuki Mugambi, who is the current MP for the constituency.

After the defeat, the woman believed to be Kibaki’s second wife, announced that she wouldn’t run as an independent candidate but instead focus on supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reelection bid.

Meanwhile, President Kenyatta has appointed the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso’s husband Edwin Abonyo as a member of the State Corporation Advisory Committee.

In a gazette notice dated October 14, the President stated that Abonyo will be a member of the committee for a period of three years.

The late governor succumbed to cancer at the Nairobi Hospital in July aged 58. President Kenyatta was among state officers who attended her burial at her matrimonial home in Koru, Kisumu County.

During one of Laboso’s funeral service, Abonyo, in the presence of the President, stated that he never secured a tender from Bomet county government despite being a contractor and his wife being a governor.

Abonyo is among seven individuals appointed.

Others are Winfred Kaburu, Cecil Kuyo, Cyrus Gituai, Tom Maina Macharia, Roselyn Tumpeyo and Gloria Ndekei.

Jeremiah Matagaro was appointed the chairman of the advisory committee, while Wanjiku Wakogi will serve as the secretary to the board for the same period.

The committee, which was established in 2017 by chief of staff and head of public service, is mandated to advise the government on all matters pertaining to the general administration of state corporations.

