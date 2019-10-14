Man Dies After Being Run Over By Car In Imran Okoth’s Kibra By-election Campaign Convoy

A middle-aged man died on Sunday in Kibra constituency after falling from a moving car in the convoy of ODM candidate Imran Okoth.

The man, who has been identified as Nick Odhiambo, was hanging on a moving Toyota Prado when he fell off and was ran over by other speeding cars in the convoy.

The vehicles were leaving Kibra DC ground where a number of leaders of the ODM party had met to drum up support for Imran ahead of the November 7 by-election.

Reports indicate that Nick, a staunch supporter of ODM in Kibra’s Sarang’ombe ward, died on the spot.

By the time of publishing this story, the ODM party was yet to comment on the incident.

Philip Ndolo, Nairobi County Commissioner confirmed the incident saying the body of the deceased was moved to city mortuary.

The incident comes a day after supporters believed to be from the ODM camp pelted stones at a Jubilee branded car during the ongoing campaigns shattering its windows.

A section of Jubilee has condemned the attacks further accusing ODM leaders of inciting the youth.

Speaking at PCEA Emmanuel Church in Makina on Sunday, the legislators Led by Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa called for the disqualification of Imran from the by-election for allegedly being behind the chaos.

Korir said they would petition the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to disqualify the ODM candidate over “electoral malpractice.”

He further castigated the supporters for hurling stones at the church, shattering its windows, while the service was ongoing.

“It is shameful the youths who attacked Mr Mariga’s convoy yesterday have followed us here and destroyed window panes,” said Korir.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of immediate former MP Ken Okoth, who succumbed to colorectal cancer in July this year.

