Kipchoge Reacts After Obama’s Congratulatory Message, Asks For Meeting

Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in Urbana, Illinois, U.S. September 7, 2018. [Courtesy]

World record holder and first human on earth to finish 42 Kilometer race under two hours Eliud Kipchoge has been flattered by former US President Barack Obama’s Congratulatory message.

Obama joined other leaders and took to his twitter page to applaud the marathoner on his well deserved win.

He commended Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei for their resilience and for setting a good example to humanity by setting the bar high.

Kipchoge has responded to the congratulatory message and asked to meet the former President in order to work together and change the world.

“Dear Mr Obama, thank you for your special words. In life, we hope to inspire others,thank you for inspiring me. It would be my greatest honor if we could meet and discuss how we can make this world a running world, as a running world is a peaceful world,” read Kipchoge’s tweet.

Obama has been viewed as a historic and motivating figure with a slogan that has empowered people across the world.

In 2008, Obama emerged with the slogan “Yes We Can” while running for presidency in the US and emerged the winner against very competitive candidates.

He has used his platform to preach hope and belief through his best selling books and motivational quotes.

Kipchoge after finishing his marathon race gave the words of hope stating that no human was limited, urging everyone to go beyond and break barriers.

Written by Mercy Auma

