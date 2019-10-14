Remains Of Ethiopian Airline Plane Crash Victims Arrive At JKIA [Photos]

The remains of 28 of 32 Kenyans, who were killed in the Ethiopian Airline’s crash, have finally been flown home seven months after the tragedy.

An Ethiopian Airline plane carrying the fragments of the deceased landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday morning.

The Kenyans were among 157 passengers who perished during the March 10, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The plane crashed six minutes after takeoff.

Read: Kenyan Who Lost All Family Members In Ethiopian Airlines Crash Gives Emotional Testimony Against Boeing In US Congress

Families of the deceased gathered at JKIA to receive the remains of their loved ones. A requiem mass was held at the airport for the departed souls.

This comes just a month after the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) announced that it had helped identify all humans who died in the crash.

In a statement, Interpol said it had collected DNA samples and fingerprints from the families of the victims to aid with the identification process.

Read Also: Ethiopian Airline Crash Victim’s Family Tussles Over Compensation

“In the wake of such a tragedy, the accurate identification of the victims is of immense importance to the families who are suffering from their loss,” Interpol’s Secretary General Jürgen Stock said.

The identification involved 100 experts from 14 countries in Africa, America and Europe.

An anti-stalling system — Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) — on the Boeing 737 Max had been blamed for the crash.

Some countries grounded the Boeing Max planes over safety concerns, including United States of America, China, France, UK, Germany and France.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu