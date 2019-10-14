Ethic Entertainment Dealt Huge Blow Again As YouTube Pulls Down ‘Thao’ Video

Boy group Ethic Entertainment has been dealt a huge blow once again after YouTube pulled down their new video titled “Thao”.

According to a notification from the video platform, the video featuring Boondocks Gang, violated its Copyright policy.

YouTube took the action following a claim made by De Gigz Films.

The group allegedly used a clip from a film owned by the firm.

This is not the first video by the boy group to be removed from the Google-owned platform.

In August, Ethic’s video ‘Figa’ was removed for similar reasons.

The video featuring Kiss 100’s Kamene Goro had garnered over a million views on Youtube.

Read: Ethic Entertainment’s Hit Song ‘Figa’ Deleted From Youtube

Ethic allegedly copied the Figa beat from Spinnin’ Records in their song “Cono” sang by Dutch rapper Jhorrmountain in collaboration with Puri and Adje.

“Figa” audio was produced by producer Motif and its video shot by Director VJ One.

The video was also removed from Apple music and Deezer streaming platforms for the same reason.

The group comprising of four males, Zilla, Seska, Swat and Rekless came to the limelight after releasing a controversial hit song ‘Lamba Lolo”.

Read Also: ‘Lamba Lolo’ Music Group, Ethic Cry Foul After Being Beaten By Security Guards At Koroga Festival

Youtube can remove a video for violating company policies among others inappropriate content, copyright and trademark issues.

Kenyan R&B singer Otile Brown has also been a victim of the tough Youtube video policies.

In May 2018, Otile’s video Chaguo La Moyo featuring radio queen Sanaipei Tande was deleted from Youtube over copyright issues.

The song had hit over 1.4 million views.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu