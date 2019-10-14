“No Bad Blood” Diana Marua Says As She Speaks On Relationship With Bahati’s Baby Mama Yvette (Video)

Gospel musician Kevin Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua and his baby mama Yvette Obura are in good terms.

According to Diana, Yvette and Bahati are allowed to communicate for the sake of their daughter, Mueni.

“The fact that they have a daughter together, they have to communicate. It’s all about Mueni. She needs basic needs and its the baby being taken care of,” she said.

Read:

She further noted that “There is no bad blood, there is no beef. We communicate.”

Speaking on the nature of their relationship, the mother of three said that they discussed the baby mama situation form the onset.

“Bahati was really open with me when we got into a relationship with the fact that he has a daughter somewhere. Of course, I knew what I got myself into.

Read Also:

I was not having the thoughts of how baby mama relationships are with the current girlfriend, that was not in my mind, I was like we will deal with it the way it comes.”

In a past interview, Yvette said that co-parenting is sometimes overwhelming because they lead different lifestyles.

“Co-parenting si rahisi, you know he has wife alafu maybe am in another relationship, alafu unajua kuna zile time hatuwezi pigiana simu ati Mueni anataka hii. Sisi wote ni vichwa ngumu,” she said.

“Tunakuwanga na arguments, every now and then the main focus ni Mueni, sisi ni non-foctor. Huko Instagram unaeka picha ya Mueni watu wanauliza kwani haendangi shule, baba yake at ooh mtoto hanafaa kujua English, mi siongeangi English, so mi nilidecied to kucall the Dad so atakuwa anamchukua yeye mwenyewe huko Eastlands anampleka mpaka Runda, labda Mueni atatoka huko na Pizza tutakula pia sisi,” added Yvette.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu