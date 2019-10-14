Non-tax Compliant Debroso Construction Company Wins Sh1 Billion Thika Road Maintenance Tender

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has awarded a small-time construction company with Sh1 billion contract to maintain part of Nairobi-Thika Highway.

The company, Debroso Construction Company Ltd was started in April 2013 and will be responsible for the Nairobi-Ruiru section of the highway.

According to tender details, Debroso will have under surveillance, the section of the road for two years. They will also be required to do repairs.

In documents seen by Kahawa Tungu, the little known company that has been running for 6 years now is yet to remit taxes amounting to Sh58 million.

The company is run by two directors; Adow Ali Adan Hassan and Abdi Qafar Ali Adan – who in the years that the private entity has been running, have never filed their taxes.

In Mr Abdi Qafar’s case, he last filed taxes in 2018 and owes the taxman Sh100,000 in unremitted taxes. He last filed Sh2,566 taxes in 2018.

Debroso, we understand, in 2016 handled the construction of the 64.5km Kitale –Morpus road that cost the government Sh424 million.

The same company was in 2017 awarded a tender to construct a high court at Maralal town in Samburu County. The court was still incomplete in April 2019 when Chief Justice David Maraga threatened to pull the plug on the project.

“The contractor here is not moving at a speed that we want, my people told me that he had capacity challenges and I had to come myself, we have been forced to scale down the project because given the pace at which is moving we are not going to able to complete within the required time which is by end of this year,” Maraga said then.

