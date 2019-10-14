Barack Obama Congratulates Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge in Warm Message

Former US President Barack Obama has sent a congratulatory message to marathoner Eliud Kipchoge after breaking the 2 hour marathon barrier.

Through his twitter account, the former President whose roots are in Kenya applauded Kipchoge, mentioning his ability to endure and raise the bar setting high standards for humanity.

“Yesterday, marathoner Eliud Kipchoge became the first ever to break two hours. Today in Chicago, Brigid Kosgei set a new women’s world record. Staggering achievements on their own, they’re also remarkable examples of humanity’s ability to endure and keep raising the bar,” reads Barack Obama’s tweet.

Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday broke his own record by running 42KM under two hours, and stopped the timer at 1:59:40.

According to Kipchoge’s coach Patrick Sang, the marathoner has been very resilient in practice and sacrificed a lot for the two hour marathon barrier, adding that it was well deserved.

Kipchoge made an attempt two years ago in Italy Monza to break the initial record of 2:00:25 but fell short.

He however finally succeeded and ran the 42KM under two hours.

After the race, Kipchoge narrated that #Nohumanislimited, and each should strive to reach their potential.

Yesterday, Brigid Kosgei also broke the world record in Chicago women marathon by coming in first at 2:14:4.

This has ranked Kenya top on the map making the former US President delighted to have his roots in Kenya as well as being associated with the country.

