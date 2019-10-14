Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo Now Claims Life In Danger

Abdi Guyo, the Nairobi County Assembly Majority leader has claimed that his life is in danger following the recent chaos that was witnessed at the assembly.

Guyo was among ward representatives, who presented themselves at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record statements over the standoff witnessed at City Hall following the return of Speaker Beatrice Elachi a year after she was ousted.

During the last week incident, Guyo’s group, which is opposed to Elachi serving as the assembly speaker, attempted to oust her once again after she resumed office following a court ruling that quashed her impeachment.

Events turned chaotic forcing police to step in to try and calm the situation. Teargas was lobbed into the speaker’s office forcing the groups to scuttle.

Addressing the media after the scuffle, the former nominated MP said the fight between herself and Guyo will end with each party respecting the other.

She further noted that should anything happen to her, he (Guyo) should be held accountable.

Elachi termed her come back as one meant to “bring back sanity” to the assembly.

“The leadership has manipulated the county assembly, the governor, it’s abuse against women….Leo sitoki ata Kama ni wiki tutaona mwenye atatoka hapa,” she said.

She also announced that all MCAs will be required to sit in three committees as per the law and one sessional committee.

They will also no longer be allowed to travel without the signature of the Speaker.

Elachi was impeached last year of alleged abuse of office.

In May this year, Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Maureen Onyango, however, declared that the House committee had no powers or jurisdiction to impeach Elachi without according her due process.

