Vera Sidika’s Rare Advice To Women In Toxic Relationships

Kenyan socialite-turned-entrepreneur Vera Sidika seems to have met her soul mate in Tanzanian lover Jimmy Chansa and can’t resist the urge to educate other women on finding and settling with loving partners.

In a rare post on Instagram, the lass assumed the role of a relationship coach to ooze some wisdom to women on how to handle their partners.

She pointed out that a man will only act right in a relationship if he wants to and no amount of “preaching” can change such men.

Queen Vee, as she is popularly known, urged those women, who have found themselves in abusive or toxic relationships, not to spend much time trying to change such men, but learn to let them be saying “people change for who they want.”

“I’ve seen men leave 5-10 years relationships, turn around and get married to a woman he’s known for 6 months. And does all the things his ex always begged him to do. Word of advice. Stop preaching to these men, they hear you. He’s not going to ever be the man you want him to be because you’re not the woman he wants to be with, People change for who they want, Period, ” she wrote.

The Vera Beauty parlour has been dating Jimmy, a medical doctor, for months now.

The two never shy away from displaying their affection on Instagram.

Recently, Vera cautioned critics waiting for break-up drama with the Tanzanian hunk saying it’s not going to happen anytime soon.

She noted that people should not judge her by her past relationships adding that her love for the medic was on another level.

“The same people claiming they are waiting for break up drama are the same who said they are waiting for break up with Senegalese guy… but they never saw it. Just because it happened before doesn’t mean it’s a pattern. There’s reasons to why things happened that way, during that time and none of you all will ever understand. So keep waiting for break up drama that will never come,” she said.

Vera once dated Kenyan R&B singer, Otile brown, who she shamed for his lack of skill in the bedroom.

Otile moved on with Ethiopian beauty Nabayet.

However, the couple recently broke up after Nabi, as she is popularly known, accused the singer of cheating her.

