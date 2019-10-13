South Africa’s All Time Scorer Cecil Afrika Drafted In Blitzbok Team For Safari 7s

Experienced playmaker Cecil Afrika leads the South Africa squad that will be in Nairobi for the Safari Sevens taking place from 18th to 20th October at the RFUEA Ground.

Afrika, a Blitzbok mainstay since debuting on the Sevens World Series during the 2009/2010 season, is South Africa’s all-time points scorer, having amassed a total of 1,440 points, a statistic that places him sixth overall on the Sevens World Series all-time list.

Experienced Sevens World Series campaigners Siviwe Soyizwapi, Stedman Gans and Selvyn Davids are also part of the travelling party as the Blitzboks seek to leave Nairobi with the 27kg Robin Cahill trophy at the close of business on Sunday 20 October 2019.

Read: National Broadcaster KBC To Air Live Safari Sevens Matches

Blitzboks Squad

The full squad that will be travelling to Kenya includes:

-Cecil Afrika, Siviwe Soyizwapi,

-Stedman Gans

-Selvyn Davids

-Angelo Davids

-Darren Adonis

-Qamani Kota

-Shilton Van Wyk-

-James Murphy

-Christoffel Grobbelaar

– Impi Visser

Divan Enslin Management: Renfred Dazel (Coach), Ashley Evert (Manager), Hugh Everson (Physio).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu