President Kenyatta Warns Terrorists Following Garissa IED Attack That Killed 11 GSU Officers

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned a suspected militia attack in Dadaab, Garissa County, that claimed the lives of 11 General Service Unit (GSU) officers on Saturday evening.

The officers from Harehare GSU camp were on a routine patrol along Damajale Harehare road near the Kenya Somali border at around 5.30pm when their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected to have been planted by Al Shabaab militia.

While sending his condolence message on Sunday, the president warned “elements” behind the attack saying an operation is ongoing to bring the attackers to book.

“The President sends his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the departed Officers and assures them of Government support during this difficult period of mourning.

“The President sends a strong reminder to all misguided elements out to compromise the safety and security of Kenyans across the country that the Government and the people of Kenya will never succumb to their cowardly terrorist actions, ” a press statement sent out on Sunday by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena reads in part.

Inspector of Police Hillary Mutyambai, while confirming the attack on Saturday evening, said the government had dispatched reinforcement composed of officers from Kenya Defence Forces, Administration Police, Rapid Response Police Unit and Kenya Police Service to pursue the attackers.

“Reinforcement has been sent to the area to pursue the attackers and investigations launched, ” said Mutyambai.

The attack comes months after another IED attack in Wajir left at least seven Administration Police (AP) officers dead.

The Saturday, June 15, incident happened about four kilometres from Konton centre along the Kenya-Somalia border.

The officers were ambushed while pursuing attackers who raided a village in Konton area, and kidnapped three Police Reservists.

“The officers were on a routine patrol when the unfortunate incident happened, two officers survived the attack and are being treated at Wajir County Referral Hospital while two others are still missing,” said Wajir County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara who confirmed the June incident said.

One of the missing officers was found the following morning, to hospital for medication.

In May, another IED attack in Garissa County killed two police officers and left four others injured.

The officers were on patrol along the Malelei-Kulan Road in Liboi, Garissa County.

