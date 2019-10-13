Kenya Women’s Rugby 7s Team Qualifies For 2020 Olympics In Style

Kenya women’s rugby sevens team, the Lionesses, have qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after reaching the final of the Africa Women’s Sevens Championship in Tunisia on Sunday.

Kenya, who are the defending champions, beat the hosts 19-0 in the semis to book a direct ticket to Japan for the summer games.

They will play arch-rivals South Africa in the final later today as they bid to defend their title for the second time on the bounce.

The Lionesses are yet to taste defeat in the campaign – beating Ghana 36-0, Botswana 51-0 and Senegal 36-0 in the group stage, before upstaging Zimbabwe 36-5 in the quarterfinals.

